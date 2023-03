From gas street lamps to the latest in clean energy technology. For two centuries Con Edison has powered New York City and beyond.

The energy company celebrated its bicentennial milestone by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Con Edison is honoring its history of serving New Yorkers by looking forward to the future, with its commitment to clean energy.

