CFSC is hiring and helping customers in their own neighborhoods

It’s a place where you can get all your financial services met- from cashing checks, to getting money orders or even getting a metro card.
Now Community Financial Service Centers wants to help your financial situation by hiring you!
They’re offering more than a job, they’re offering a career.

CFSC has 87 locations throughout the 5 boroughs and bordering New Jersey.
If you or someone you know is looking for a job, right in your neighborhood, visit
cfsc.com/careers to learn more and complete an online application.

