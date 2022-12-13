Is a new car on your wish list this year?

More cars are finally trickling into dealerships after supply-chain troubles, but now rising interest rates have some people holding off on buying a car.

But as Marysol Castro found out, now may be the time to actually get that deal you’ve been looking for. She headed to Westbury Toyota where the general manager, Randy Abreu, broke down the car buying process, and gave her better way to buy tips to get the best deal once you walk into a car dealership.

