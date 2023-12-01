Gift giving is the fun part of the holidays, but if you’re stumped for what to get, or tight on cash, it can be stressful.

Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio shows us her budget friendly ideas. They include the following.

Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen – $7.99-$9.99- Retailers Nationwide

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection – Retailers Nationwide

DAX – 25% Off Sitewide + Free Shipping- daxhaircare.com

AIRIA smart scent diffuser – $249- Amazon

Holiday shop at Burlington / find a store near you at Burlington.com

