Gift giving is the fun part of the holidays, but if you’re stumped for what to get, or tight on cash, it can be stressful.
Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio shows us her budget friendly ideas. They include the following.
Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen – $7.99-$9.99- Retailers Nationwide
Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection – Retailers Nationwide
DAX – 25% Off Sitewide + Free Shipping- daxhaircare.com
AIRIA smart scent diffuser – $249- Amazon
Holiday shop at Burlington / find a store near you at Burlington.com
