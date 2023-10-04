Hundreds of people will hit the streets Friday, October 6th, in hopes of raising awareness to end domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence an average of nearly 20 people per minute are physically or emotionally abused by their partner in the United States.

The numbers are staggering, but show the need to raise awareness and support those impacted.

Jeehae Fischer and Joann Kim from Korean American Family Service Center share how their organization is committed to ending domestic violence, the signs of domestic abuse your should be aware of and discuss the significance of their yearly Silent March.

If you’d like to participate in KAFSC’s 26th annual Silent March Against Violence click here for the details.

