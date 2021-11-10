Brad’s Deals tips on Black Friday must-haves

It’s been widely reported that shoppers can expect deal shortages on Black Friday. And while that means you may need to do some shopping early, or spend a few extra bucks here and there, don’t panic. There will still be plenty of deals and options for shoppers this year.

Shopping expert, Casey Runyan from Brad’s Deals is showing us some of this year’s best Black Friday deals, and also some gifts to give if you can’t get that exact item you want. Casey is showing us some great swap out items.

Head to the Brad’s Deals website at BradsDeals.com and follow the blog, More for Less where you’ll

find more Black Friday deal news and advice on holiday shopping tips and tricks.

And don’t forget to ‘Add Brad’, download the mobile shopping app, for a convenient way to check for deals any time, anywhere.