Book your stay now at Baha Mar and get a 4th night free

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) --– A man attacked and robbed a victim behind the counter at a gas station store in Brooklyn, police said.

The robbery happened at about 04:05 a.m. Saturday, at Bolla Market at 5025 Bay Parkway, in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The suspect went behind the counter and displayed a gun, a surveillance video showed. The man stole the 40-year-old victim’s cellphone, along with approximately $100 from the register and multiple lotto tickets before running away, officials said.