Black Friday is the best day to shop for beauty deals.
And who better to tell us about the best bargains out there, than our own Beauty Expert, Milly Almodovar. Milly’s Black Friday recommendations include Clara’s New York Super Six Serums which includes 25% off all products by using the code, PIX11. This deal ends December 31st.
Milly’s other recommendations include, Mediheal Essential Mask Collection, Lace SOREL Brex Cozy Booties. Milly also recommends using Macy’s Holiday Gift Finder to simplify your shopping. Other Black Friday deals include CLIXO toys which are 20-40% off Friday and Cyber Monday. Milly’s last two recommendations include Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment, and Nest Holiday Collection.
