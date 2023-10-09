Prime big deal days is October 10th and 11th and bargains are to be had!
Milly Almodovar shares her top beauty picks. They include the following:
PURA D’OR Vitamin C Serum – 20% off – $16.99
PURA D’OR Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil – 20% off – $15.99
PURA D’OR Organic Essential Oils Set of 10 Perfect10 Wood Box Gift Set – 20% Off – $24.99
Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk – $20.00 but now 30% off for Amazon Prime – $14
Avène Cicalfate + Restorative Protective Cream – Normally $28.00 Now 30% off $19.60
René Furterer Head SPA Complexe 5 Stimulating Scalp Concentrate – $56 Now 30% off – $39.20
SPA Sciences Smart Gun Elite Regular Price $119.99 – 25 % off for Amazon Prime
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier in Sugar-Free – 30% off 14ct. + 16ct. electrolyte drink mix
Milly Almodovar