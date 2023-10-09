Prime big deal days is October 10th and 11th and bargains are to be had!

Milly Almodovar shares her top beauty picks. They include the following:

PURA D’OR Vitamin C Serum – 20% off – $16.99

PURA D’OR Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil – 20% off – $15.99

PURA D’OR Organic Essential Oils Set of 10 Perfect10 Wood Box Gift Set – 20% Off – $24.99

Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk – $20.00 but now 30% off for Amazon Prime – $14

Avène Cicalfate + Restorative Protective Cream – Normally $28.00 Now 30% off $19.60

René Furterer Head SPA Complexe 5 Stimulating Scalp Concentrate – $56 Now 30% off – $39.20

SPA Sciences Smart Gun Elite Regular Price $119.99 – 25 % off for Amazon Prime

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier in Sugar-Free – 30% off 14ct. + 16ct. electrolyte drink mix

