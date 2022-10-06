In-home care, is a great option for friends or family who have a chronic illness, disability or are simply getting a little older and may need some help with daily tasks. Besides helping maintain independence, it has so many other benefits! And now New York is making home care services more accessible. Michael Greklek, the director of New York State of Health Care at Home program, explains what type of services home health care aides provide, how you can easily hire the right person to come into your home, and how New York is helping helping you save money on the cost of hiring a professional to help you in your home.

If you’d like more information on the program head to nystateofhealth.ny.gov.

