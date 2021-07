LONG ISLAND -- Going on day four of the cow caper out on Long Island, a rescue worker on Friday said they have spotted the bull and hope to capture him today.

"Last night we actually got a visual of him on our thermal camera," Frankie Floridia from the Strong Island Animal Rescue Group told PIX11 on Friday morning. "So we know that he's in the area that we are looking in, and we're closing in," he said.