From beauty to fashion we all want to look our best this fall.

Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar shares some new beauty products and some must-haves if you’re still back to school shopping. Her picks include the following:

Complete your back-to-school checklist at JCPenney.com & JCPenney

Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream – CharlotteTilbury.com & Charlotte Tilbury App

Regelica Mandelic + Edelweiss Renewal Serum – Regelica.com $78

Community Sixty-Six Hydrating Caffeine Eye Cream – Sephora.com – $18

Martini & Rossi Floreale and Vibrante – martini.com $19.99

Olipop – retailers nationwide

