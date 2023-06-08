New Yorkers got a taste of Barbados this week.

For the first time ever, Chefette, Barbados’ biggest fast-food chain made its debut in the U.S.

We not only tried some traditional Bajan food, but learned why people love this island so much.

And getting to the island is a breeze with JetBlue.

JetBlue is currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. and is known for having the most legroom

in coach, live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi

broadband internet, complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service.

JetBlue service to Barbados is available from New York’s JFK. For more information and best fares, visit jetblue.com.

If you want to plan your trip to Barbados and try Chefette for yourself, scan that QR code on your screen or head to visitbarbados.org.

