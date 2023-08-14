Have you started a back-to-school list? We’ve have some new must-haves to add that will help all those moms and dads get ready for the school year.

Lifestyle expert, Marisa Brahney shares her top picks with include the following:

Post Honey Bunches of Oats Granola Chips- grocery stores –honeybunchesofoats.com – $3.48

Secret Dry Sprays Collection is available at mass retailers starting at $6.95

OLAY Body Hyaluronic Collection -Mass Retailers – $7.99 & $9.99

Flipz – flipz.com / local retailers including ShopRite

SPONSOR:

Marisa Brahney