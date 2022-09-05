With the hustle and bustle of back-to-school shopping, it’s time to add something to the top of your to-do list.

Now is the perfect time to schedule your child’s annual health exam, it’s something that can help give them a better chance to succeed both inside and outside the classroom. Dr. Donna O`Shea, Chief Medical Officer of Population Health for UnitedHealthcare, talks to us about the back-to-school health checklist that will help guide parents to schedule the correct appointments for their children.

For more information about health and well being, head to uhc.com, you can find healthy eating plans, along with tips on cold and the flu prevention and much more.

