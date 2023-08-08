Now that many of you have checked off your back-to-school supplies, it’s time to check off your back-to-school beauty essentials.
Lifestyle expert, Yesi De Avila shows us her picks for those headed to college!
They include the following:
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro – Sephora.com – $148
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand – charlottetilbury.com – Charlotte Tilbury App – $42
Vince Camuto Amore Eau De Parfum – Macy’s – VinceCamuto.com -$92
Vince Camuto Bella Notte Eau de Parfum – Macy’s – VinceCamuto.com – $92
New York Pilates NYP WORLD offers subscriptions – starting at $20 a month at nypworld.newyorkpilates.com
Segment is sponsored by: YesiStyleMedia