Now that many of you have checked off your back-to-school supplies, it’s time to check off your back-to-school beauty essentials.

Lifestyle expert, Yesi De Avila shows us her picks for those headed to college!

They include the following:

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro – Sephora.com – $148

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand – charlottetilbury.com – Charlotte Tilbury App – $42

Vince Camuto Amore Eau De Parfum – Macy’s – VinceCamuto.com -$92

Vince Camuto Bella Notte Eau de Parfum – Macy’s – VinceCamuto.com – $92

New York Pilates NYP WORLD offers subscriptions – starting at $20 a month at nypworld.newyorkpilates.com

Segment is sponsored by: YesiStyleMedia