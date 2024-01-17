For the most part, an injury-free workplace does not exist.

Some jobs put you more at risk for injuries than others like construction sites, and accidents that result in injuries are on the rise.

Attorney Michael S. Lamonsoff, joined Marysol Castro and Alex Lee, giving expert advice that will help construction workers across New York know their rights and how to get the help they deserve if they are injured at work.

If you’d like to connect with Attorney Michael S. Lamonsoff now, head to michaelthebull.com.

