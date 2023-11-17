A special night at Wollman rink.

Lifestyle and performance brand, Athleta, took over the Wollman Ice Skating Rink in Central Park on Thursday night.

The event was part of the brand’s new Move with Athleta series.

Olympic figure skater Mariah Bell entertained the crowd and was joined by youth figure skaters from Figure Skating in Harlem, a nonprofit empowering young girls in new york city through the power of sport and mentorship.

Figure Skating in Harlem is the only organization for girls of color that combines the power of education with access to figure skating to build champions in life.

After Mariah Bell and Figure Skating in Harlem performed for spectators, attendees were invited to join in on the fun and skate on the iconic rink.

Athleta also made a $10,000 donation to Figure Skating in Harlem to help continue the incredible work they do right here in New York city and beyond.

For more info on the brand, check out Athleta.com or Instagram.com/athleta for news on upcoming events.

