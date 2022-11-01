NEW YORK (PIX11) — AARP is advocating for New Yorkers 55 and older this election season.

Reggie Nance, the Associate State Director for AARP, sat down with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to discuss the pressing topics of the upcoming election. Reggie and Marysol cover rising prescription costs, Medicare, Social Security and the voting power of adults 55+.

Reggie works as the Associate State Director for Multicultural Engagement for AARP New York, overseeing outreach to African-Americans, Blacks, and Caribbean Americans across the State of New York. He is a native of Cordele, Georgia and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and American Literature from Brown University.

Ask the Expert: Reggie Nance speaks about voter engagement

Ask the Expert: Reggie Nance talks about Social Security

Ask the Expert: Reggie Nance shares information about Medicare

Ask the Expert: Reggie Nance thoughts on prescription drug costs