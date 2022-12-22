The United Health Foundation recently released the America’s Health Rankings 2022 annual report, which highlights improvements, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of Americans across all 50 states.

New York ranked 23rd this year. Dr. Rhonda Randall, EVP & Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual tells us more about the findings and what was most notable in this year’s report.

If you’d like to read the report which includes a state by state breakdown, head to americashealthrankings.org.

