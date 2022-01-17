The last two years have been a trying time not only for the nation but for those here in New York.
The United Health foundation just released their latest “America’s Health Ranking Annual Report” which paints a detailed picture of America’s health during the pandemic.
Dr. Rhonda Randall, the Executive Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare shows us where we’re succeeding and where we can improve.
If you would like to read more of this report, head to americashealthrankings.org
America’s Health Rankings annual report
