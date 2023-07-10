It’s that time of year again to shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals of the year.

You can find plenty of unbeatable bargains across every category imaginable.

Beauty and lifestyle expert, Milly Almodovar shares her Amazon Prime Day must-haves.

They include the following:

Team Supercrew Books – Prime Deal – $10 off the box set – code 10DOLLARSOFF

REN Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm $52 – 30% off during Amazon Prime so only $36.40

PURA D’OR 20% Vitamin C Serum $16.99 30% off during Amazon Prime so only $11.89

OGX Extra Strength Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo & Conditioner; 25.4oz pack of 2 – 20% off for Amazon Prime Day

milk_shake leave-in conditioner – $24 / 30% off Amazon Prime Day – $16.80

Chewsy chewable supplements – $24.99 / Amazon Prime Day Promotion – $14.99 on all single 30ct bottles

Rogaine: Best price on Amazon – $58.99

Ulike Laser Hair Removal, Air 3 IPL Hair Removal / Amazon Prime Day Deal – $70 discount