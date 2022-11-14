The last few days we’ve been celebrating our Veterans.

AARP New York put up flags across Nassau and Suffolk counties to honor all those who served.

And to provide support for our veterans, AARP has launched a new newsletter.

It will not only celebrate the military every month, but offer help in areas such as health, money, work and benefits.

It is just one of the many ways AARP is helping our 18 million Veterans.

Bernard Macias, Associate State Director, from AARP New York show us how AARP has a long history of supporting Veterans and also shares with us why Veterans and active-duty military members are often the target of scammers. Bernard points out the most common types of scams that Veterans and their families should be on the look out for.

If you’d like more information on services AARP provides for Veterans and active-duty members head to aarp.org/veterans.

