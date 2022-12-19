While many of us are in a buying frenzy, scooping up holiday gifts, racking up debt may cause quite a holiday hangover.

AARP conducted a survey of adults 30 and older and found that 1 out of 5 people experienced depression, anxiety, frustration and worry over money problems.

Joining us now from AARP New York is Reggie Nance, who’s going to help us set financial priorities for the new year. Among his many easy to follow tips Reggie also suggests using AARP’S free online tool to help set up your budget using the Money Map™ .

If money is tight, consider participating in programs that offer free meals and groceries or help

with housing and utilities if you’re eligible. Head to ny.gov or portal.311.nyc.gov.

