It’s the time of the year where people are getting in last minute vacations seeing family and friends.

But for some, this can be a very lonely time, especially for seniors.

Reggie Nance, Associate State Director for Multicultural Engagement for AARP New York, has some easy tips to beat the blues when feeling isolated and some specific ways AARP can be of assistance.

You can connect with AARP New York at aarp.org/local or find them on

Facebook at facebook.com/aarpny to learn more about upcoming events,

volunteer opportunities and other tools from AARP to make sure you and your

loved ones aren’t alone.

