NEW YORK (PIX11) – The beginning of the new year is the perfect chance for a health and wellness reset. While we all look at dieting and exercise as a starting point, it’s important to stay on top of your overall health – that means a check-in with your primary care doctor.

An annual checkup with a primary care doctor could make a huge difference when it comes to getting ahead of or catching a major health issue.

