NEW YORK (PIX11) – With snow in the forecast for New York City and the tri-state area, it’s time for a reminder about the health risks of shoveling.

There are around 100 deaths related to snow shoveling each year, according to the National Institutes of Health. Another 11,000 people suffer injuries.

Data from the NIH shows most of the deaths are caused by heart attacks. One health expert has tips on how to safely shovel snow.

Watch the video player for more on this story.