CASTLE HILL, The Bronx PIX11) — As 2023 ends, some folks may consider improving their health in the new year. One way to do that is by juicing.

Juices for Life is one of the first juicing stores that opened up in the Bronx, and this time of year, they tend to see new customers looking to reset their health.

For many people, the holidays come with lots of eating and end-of-the-year reflection on how to make better choices.

Akil Rollocks said the benefits of juicing are undeniable. He said adding vitamin shots to fresh fruits and vegetables has helped customers improve their health and lives. Rollocks said anytime is a good time to start, but the closing of one year and the beginning of the next are the perfect times to do a cleanse.

Lulu Cruz is a frequent customer. She recently had surgery, so the combination of kale with fruits packs all the nutrients she needs. Juicing for her is a way to make up for other weaknesses in her diet.

And while it may seem like simple ingredients, these juicing fans said the benefits are abundant.

Juices for Life has three locations now, and they are juicing juice throughout the city.