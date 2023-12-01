The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness, but it’s also a moment to reflect on our health and well-being, especially as we navigate the complexities of aging and caregiving. As we approach the end of the year, we invite you to take a proactive step towards a healthier future by submitting your health-related questions.

Whether you’re a caregiver seeking guidance on maintaining your own well-being while caring for a loved one or someone interested in understanding the nuances of aging gracefully, we’re here to help. The PIX11 team is teaming up with AARP New York City to address a wide range of topics!

Let’s make this holiday season a time of reflection, learning, and empowerment. Submit your health-related questions, and let’s embark on a journey towards a healthier, happier future together.