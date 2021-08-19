A Recipe for Courage and Kindness: “Enchanted Red Rose Smoothie”

Do you know what your favorite Disney princess likes to eat?

Today we’re making, “Glass Slipper Veggie Tea Sandwiches” inspired by Cinderella and
an “Enchanted Red Rose Smoothie inspired by Belle!
Next week is world princess week, and dole wants to help celebrate with “A Recipe for Courage and Kindness” featuring recipes and other healthy fun themed activities inspired by all 12 Disney princesses.

Head to dole.com/disney to find all the dole princess recipes, digital downloads and other free items that celebrate Disney princesses.

