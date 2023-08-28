We’ve all been there, we want just one one glass of wine, but don’t really want to open a bottle and have it sit there and possibly spoil.

Now there’s a solution! Single serve wine that does not skip on quality.

We’re introducing you to Wander + Ivy and it’s founder, Dana Spaulding, both impressive!

If you’d like to find a location near you to buy Wander + Ivy, head to wanderandivy.com.

