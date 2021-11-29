We want to help make the holidays as stress-free as possible, and millennial moms may have the answers we’re looking for!
From minimizing planning, and shopping stress, to ways to make this season special, parenting expert, Kristen Chase is sharing ways to make this season extra special.
For those extra special gifts, shop microsoft.com for deals on tech gifts and take advantage of the incredible personalized shopping resources and free 2 to 3 day shipping so you can focus on what matters most, time spent with loved ones!
A less stressed holiday
We want to help make the holidays as stress-free as possible, and millennial moms may have the answers we’re looking for!