A less stressed holiday

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We want to help make the holidays as stress-free as possible, and millennial moms may have the answers we’re looking for!
From minimizing planning, and shopping stress, to ways to make this season special, parenting expert, Kristen Chase is sharing ways to make this season extra special.
For those extra special gifts, shop microsoft.com for deals on tech gifts and take advantage of the incredible personalized shopping resources and free 2 to 3 day shipping so you can focus on what matters most, time spent with loved ones!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss