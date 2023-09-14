Harlem, NY — The African American Day Parade, Inc. (AADP), one of the largest and oldest parades of Black American culture, will be taking place Sunday, September 17th, 2023 for the 54th Annual African American Day Parade 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

You can catch Harlem’s legendary parade coming up Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, also known as 7th Avenue, between 111th st & 137th St. The pre-parade show, is scheduled from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on 125th st and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.

Over 130 organizations and groups registered so far to put Black excellence on display, as this year’s theme is “Celebrating African American Culture”.

This year AADP will be honoring key contributors and influencers to the African American Culture. These phenomenal leaders and culture pioneers include Grand Marshals Ashley Keiko: Owner of Keiko Studios Music Academy, Musician and entrepreneur, Joy Bivins: Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Joaquin Dean: Founder & CEO of Ruff Ryders Ent and Bevy Smith: Award Winning TV & Radio Host, Author & Actor. Also honoring Marshal’s Anna Glass: Executive Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, Robert Garland: Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, Billy Mitchell: Tour Director/Apollo Ambassador, and DJ Drew Carter aka Grand Master Dee from the classic hip hop group Whodini.

This day of celebration of African American culture through unity will also have a VIP list of honorary guests who are all expected to attend and greet the Harlem community on this celebratory day.

“Harlem is the cultural Mecca for Black America, we have a legacy of Excellence, from the Harlem Renaissance to now” exclaimed Grand Marshal honoree Bevy Smith. “As a child, I marched in the African American Day Parade and I’ve continued to attend as an adult. It’s truly a dream come true to become the Grand Marshal” the award-winning honoree continued.

AADP Chairman Yusuf Hasan shared some exciting updates about this year’s parade weekend.

“As we gear up for our 54th annual parade, celebrating African American Culture, we are very excited to roll out our first annual ‘Get Involved’ community literacy, health and celebration of culture event, the day before the parade on 125th Street, in the plaza of the State Office building. We are also looking forward to seeing our many participants march up Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd in good spirits and seeing the support of our community parade day.”

Who: The African American Day Parade, Inc. (AADP)

What: 54th Annual African American Day Parade

Where: Pre Parade 11am – 1pm (125th Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd)

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PIX11 News is a proud sponsor of the 2023 African American Day Parade.