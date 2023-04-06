For more than 100 years the New York International Auto Show has hosted the hottest cars and much, much more, and this year is no exception.

The auto show kicks off this weekend and it’s packed with the latest models from auto makers across the world, including everything from electric vehicles to exotic supercars.

New York Living’s Marysol Castro talked with the President of the New York Auto Show, Mark Schienberg, about all the exciting things visitors can see and do at the auto show this year.

The New York International Auto Show kicks off April 7th and runs through April 16th.

For more information and tickets to the auto show visit autoshowny.com