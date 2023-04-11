Buckle up and brace yourself for a wild ride through the Camp Jeep outdoor obstacle course

The 2023 New York International Auto Show is in high gear at the Javits Center.

The opening weekend was a huge success with people racing in to see all the latest cars and trucks from more than two dozen auto manufactures around the world.

The auto show also features dozens of immersive and interactive experiences, including the popular Camp Jeep ride, a rugged obstacle course includes the 18 foot “Jeep Mountain.”

New York Living’s Alex Lee braved the Camp Jeep challenge after talking to Mark Schienberg, the President of the New York Auto Show, about their busy first week and the how custom cars with be featured during the closing weekend.

The New York International Auto Show runs through April 16th.

For more information and tickets to the auto show visit autoshowny.com