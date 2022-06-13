The last two years have been challenging when it comes to our health, and for seniors here in New York, there are some surprising findings when it comes to their well being. The United Health Foundation recently issued its “Senior Report America’s Health Rankings 2022 .” This report provides a comprehensive look at the health and well-being of older Americans over the past decade.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare’s employer and individual, shows us where seniors are exceeding when it come to their health, and where they need to improve. The findings in the study could help many change some behaviors that may help them live longer.

If you’d like further information on this report, head to americashealthrankings.org.

