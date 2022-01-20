Meet America’s new road trip vehicle.

Many people are choosing road trips rather than climbing into a metal tube with snacks and pillows in it; also known as commercial airplanes.Now, the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the rightful king of the SUVs, returns to reclaim his kingdom.

Let’s start with the inside.

This car was built for comfort and to spend time in. It’s all about luxury. My family and I just spent a week taking this car through the paces, through the teenage gauntlet. These things are the we loved the most: Wagoneer is the upscale luxury brand for jeeps, the Wagoneer has a few different trim levels, it is the most luxurious.

As soon as you step in, Jeep needs you to acknowledge its capabilities of luxury and tech. Things that are going to allow it to compete with the other big names of SUV luxury like the Cadillac Escalade. This car has three rows of leather seats, has a wood grain interior, and an incredible Mcintosh stereo system that keeps the in-car concerts going.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer comes equipped with heated seats but also seat massagers. The kids in the second row had plenty of room to stretch and set up whatever gear they wanted. I am six foot three, and I had plenty of room in the middle row. So much, that I could recline without interfering with the 3rd-row passengers. The center console has climate control and plenty of charging stations for the abundance of electronics our family produces.