NEW YORK — PIX11+ is now available on several streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

With PIX11+, you can stream the latest in New York and New Jersey live news, sports, and weather, plus original content, New York Living, and local video-on-demand content.

Simply search for “PIX11+” on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire and download the app today.

Users of Haystack TV will also be able to stream PIX11+.