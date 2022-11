(PIX11) New York’s Very Own wants to send you and a guest to see Jerry Seinfeld live at the Beacon Theater in NYC, Saturday, Nov. 19.

Watch ‘New York Living’ weekdays at 10 a.m., from Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 11 and look for a special code word.

And, for a second chance to enter, catch ‘Seinfeld’ weeknights at 11 p.m. for a second code word.

Enter that word below to enter for your chance to win the Seinfeld Standup Sweepstakes.

Note: The contest is available beginning Nov. 7.