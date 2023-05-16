ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The groundskeepers of Oak Hill are up and early to begin work for the PGA Championship, with some of them coming from around the world to help.

These groundskeepers wake up and work before the sun rises in order to keep Oak Hill’s East Course looking its best for the championship. About 130 employees and volunteers are working to make sure the course is perfect for the players.

In fact, a handful of these helpers have traveled from halfway across the world to volunteer for the PGA Championship and learn from the best. People such as Robert Misplon from South Africa, Simon Richalot from France, and Jordan Wemyss from Australia.

“It’s different work cultures and people are different,” said Wemyss. “Huge eye-opener, it’s awesome.”

The three of them have been in Rochester for a week. They only get around four hours of sleep a night, but they say it’s worth it.

“It’s a really crew with 130 people out so a lot of people working and good thing to experience,” said Richalot.

The three of them will go their separate ways after their work is finished, but one thing connects them — the lines on their resumes saying they worked at Oak Hill during the PGA Championship.

“It’s been wonderful,” Misplon said. “Rochester people are very friendly, welcoming — I was surprised.”

To give an idea of how much work needs to be done, there are 28 acres of fairway, 90 acres of rough, and 78 sand bunkers.

