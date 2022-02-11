What’s drill music, and why does Mayor Adams think it’s fueling NYC’s gun violence?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Is a gritty form of rap music fueling gun violence in New York City? Mayor Eric Adams thinks so.

“I had no idea what drill rapping was,” he told PIX11 News’ Ayana Harry. “But I called my son, and he sent me some videos … and it is alarming.”

The songs, and viral dances, of “drill music” celebrate local murders and glorify violence.

“The violence is infused in the music,” Iesha Sekou, of Street Corner Resources, said.

This month, two drill rappers have been murdered in the city. The death of one of those rappers — 18-year-old Jayquan McKenley — brought Adams to tears Thursday. The teen was shot and killed as he was leaving a recording studio in Bedford-Stuyvesant Sunday morning.

Less than a week before, fellow rapper Tahjay Dobson met a similar fate. The 22 year old, who has just signed a record deal, was funned down in a drive-by shooting.

Sekou said her organization, which is based in Harlem, is responding to an increased number of shootings, stabbings and beatdowns. Many of those assaults are in direct response to drill music songs that brag about local murders.

Mayor Adams told PIX11 News he’s focusing on social media, where the music videos drum up tens of thousands of views.

“We are going to pull together the social media companies and sit down with them,” Adams said, adding that companies have a “civic responsibility to remove violent content.”

The mayor is also sitting down with “some of the top-known rappers” to show how drill music is leading to the unnecessary deaths of young musicians.