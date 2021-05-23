Zelarayán’s 2 late free kicks rallies Columbus past NYCFC 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. — Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1.
Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesús Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).
Zelarayán scored on free kicks in the 81st minute and the fifth minute of injury time.
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi side-footed a roller that slipped inside the post to give NYCFC (2-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.
New York City take a rare trip out west to play LAFC next Saturday in their last game before an international break.