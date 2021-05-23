Zelarayán’s 2 late free kicks rallies Columbus past NYCFC 2-1

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) plays the ball against NYCFC defender Gudmundur Thorarinsson (20) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

HARRISON, N.J. — Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1.

Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesús Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).

Zelarayán scored on free kicks in the 81st minute and the fifth minute of injury time.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi side-footed a roller that slipped inside the post to give NYCFC (2-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

New York City take a rare trip out west to play LAFC next Saturday in their last game before an international break.

