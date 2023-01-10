NEW YORK (PIX11) — Has Nike just settled the Great Bagel Debate?

Forget New York and New Jersey, Nike just unveiled Montreal bagel-themed sneakers. The Dunk Lows — available on Jan. 17, two days after America celebrates National Bagel Day, feature a sesame seed design.

“You know the saying: The sweeter the bagel, the sweeter the Dunk,” Nike wrote in the shoe description. “Bringing fresh-baked style to the streets, this delicacy of a design rings you in with carb-lover colors, plus a pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province. Garnished with sesame seed graphics and finished with a gum-colored sole, it’s satisfyingly easy to style—’cause everything goes better on top of a bagel.”

The sneakers drop at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17. A pair costs $120.

Back in 2019, a photo of a vertically sliced bagel sparked outrage in New York. Sen. Chuck Schumer, police and local council members weighed in on #BagelGate.