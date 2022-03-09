NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) — More than 200 young women at high schools across New York City gathered at Monroe College in the Bronx to recognize and unlock their potential.

My Sister’s Keeper is the event where the juniors and seniors learn about how to take care of their finances, wellbeing, mental health and to surround themselves with likeminded people.

“I think the event is actually very informative. I like it. It’s great. It gives a lot of information. It lets me think about my future,” said 11th grader Gabrielle Hargrove. It also gave Hargrove a chance to check out the school because she is starting college applications.

The day is about empowering the girls and letting them know they can do whatever they set their minds to.

“We have our first vice president who is a woman and who is a woman of color, and we are seeing embodied what it means to dream, and we want our young ladies to know that they can dream but they can also achieve,” said Joy B. Tolliver, the vice president of government relations and general counsel at Monroe College.

The program initially started for young men but expanded to include young women.

“As we continue to expand our roles and our voices in our community, I think it’s important for people to understand the value of women,” said Guylaine Harrison, dean of the school of criminal and social justice at Monroe College.

The purpose is for the young women to see themselves in the accomplished women on stage. They want the students to walk away feeling inspired and knowing that they’re capable of doing anything.

“It was a great time. I had a great time. I learned a lot,” said student Loren Santana.