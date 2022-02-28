YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, hospitals in the war-torn country need medical supplies.

Volunteers in Yonkers prepared medical supplies for shipment to Ukraine on Monday. It was an effort organized by Afya Foundation, a nonprofit that has delivered this type of aid to disaster areas for nearly 14 years.

Volunteers like Stephen Kelly, a medical advisor for Afya, spent the day working in a Yonkers warehouse sorting thousands of pounds of medical supplies that would otherwise go to landfills.

“Because Ukraine has battlefield injuries, we are focusing on surgical supplies, instruments, compression bandages, thermal blankets, things of that nature,” said Kelly.

Thanks to Afya’s efforts working with hospital staff in Kyiv, these supplies will go to those in need in Ukraine.

“Afya is the bridge between surplus locally in medicine and needs worldwide, so what we are doing today is taking lists from medical leaders in Ukraine who are literally in mass units providing care and we are matching what they need to what we have in house,” said Danielle Butin, the founder of Afya.

Stepping up during sudden disasters is nothing new for Afya. However, Butin said it is never easy responding to a war. She is thankful that for 14 years volunteers have answered the call of people’s cries for help.

“I keep saying to my team, the one way we are going to combat this sadness is to act. If we can be the consolidator and the place that people find their way to acting, then we are honored to serve that role during this crisis,” said Butin.

Afya is seeking additional donations of medical supplies as well as monetary donations to continue its efforts. The nonprofit always welcomes volunteers as well.