YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless kitten now has a forever family thanks to the Yonkers Fire Department.

A family living on North Broadway called the fire department to tell them a kitten was stuck in an apartment shaft.

The family kept it fed by sending a pot tied to a rope down to the black and white cat, but they couldn’t reach the animal to rescue it.

Firefighters placed a ladder down the shaft and were able to rescue the kitten. The cat now lives with the family that was caring for it and is named Tux.