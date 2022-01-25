Yolanda Vega retires from New York Lottery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yolanda Vega, beloved face of the New York Lottery, has retired after 32 years.
She was an “iconic Draw Team member, the Lottery wrote when the news was announced on Monday.
“We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family,” the Lottery tweeted.
Vega is well known for the drawn out pronunciation of her name.
She’s presented millions in winnings to New Yorkers over the years.
The lottery shared some throwback images of Vega when they announced the news.