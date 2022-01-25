Yolanda Vega retires from New York Lottery

FILE – In this photo provided by the New York Governor’s Office via the New York State Gaming Commission, Yolanda Vega, right, presents retired New York City Firefighter Carmelo Mercado with a ceremonial $5 million check at the New York Lottery Customer Service Center, Thursday, July 2, 2015 in New York. Mercado won $5 million in the New York Lottery’s new Cash X100 scratch off game. Mercado spent time at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (Philip Kamrass/New York State Gaming Commission via AP)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yolanda Vega, beloved face of the New York Lottery, has retired after 32 years.

She was an “iconic Draw Team member, the Lottery wrote when the news was announced on Monday.

“We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family,” the Lottery tweeted.

Vega is well known for the drawn out pronunciation of her name.

She’s presented millions in winnings to New Yorkers over the years.

The lottery shared some throwback images of Vega when they announced the news.

