ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York hip hop legends Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced a 25-date American tour throughout September. The “NY State of Mind Tour” features no performances in the state of New York.

Sharing top billing, the coheadlining acts are deeply steeped in New York culture. Nas’s song “N.Y. State of Mind”—arguably one of the genre’s best songs—featured on his 1994 “Illmatic” album. And the Wu-Tang Clan frequently pepper their music with references to their home turf of Staten Island.

Even so, the tour—scheduled for 25 stops from August 30 through October 2—brings the luminaries no closer to the Empire State than New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, or Canada. While Newark and Hartford are within reasonable commuting distance to New York City, no dates are scheduled within the actual borders of New York.

Presale tickets are already available for American Express customers and Citi cardmembers, but the official ticket sale for the tour opens Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation. It starts in Missouri and ends in Los Angeles. Take a look at the dates below:

August 30 in St. Louis, Missouri

September 1 in Noblesville, Indiana

September 2 in Tinley Park, Illinois

September 3 in Clarkston, Michigan

September 4 in Ontario, Canada

September 7 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

September 8 in Camden, New Jersey

September 9 in Hartford, Connecticut

September 10 in Mansﬁeld, Massachusetts

September 13 in Newark, New Jersey

September 14 in Virginia Beach, Virginia

September 16 in Bristow, Virginia

September 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina September 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina

September 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida

September 21 in Tampa, Florida

September 22 in Atlanta, Georgia

September 24 in Houston, Texas

September 25 in Austin, Texas

September 26 in Dallas, Texas

September 29 in Phoenix, Arizona

September 30 in Irvine, California

October 1 in Oakland, California

October 2 in Wheatland, California

October 4 in Los Angeles, California