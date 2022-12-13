NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fast-talking sarcastic, yet lovable feline “Puss in Boots” returns in a long-awaited sequel 11 years in the making.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” had its New York City premiere Tuesday, and PIX11 was there.

The jump off point is the old saying, “A cat has nine lives.”

“Puss in Boots” has used nearly all of them. He’s on the ninth and last one.

Everyone’s favorite swashbuckling outlaw is advised to retire and live a less dangerous life. But Puss has other things in mind.

Antonio Banderas has played Puss since he first appeared as a character in the “Shrek” series and later in his own 2011 spinoff “Puss in Boots.” Now, he returns for the sequel – a movie the actors say has a greater message.

“The adventure this time is valuing life itself and at the same time the need for each other,” said Banderas.

Puss also reunites with his former partner, love interest and nemesis, Kitty Softpaws – played by Salma Hayek. Their goal to go to the Black Forest and find the mythical wishing star that will restore all his lives.

In his search for the star, Puss encounters a wild cast of colorful characters, like The Big Bad Wolf, played by Wagner Moura.

“He is the quintessential bad guy. When I was a kid I was afraid of The Big Bad Wolf, but in this case there’s a twist,” said Moura. “It’s a very existential film. The idea that the cat is upon his last life. That way he has to live it and know what’s really important.”

DreamWorks, like other movie studios, is looking for ways to bring moviegoers back into the theaters. The brick-and-mortar locations took a hit during the pandemic. They’re hoping the holiday season means big bucks at the box office.

“The experience of going to the theater, laughing together ,crying together,” said Januel Mercado, co-director of the film.

“We’ve designed it for the big screen. This is something to be experienced in a massive theater,” added director Joel Crawford.

“Puss in Boots” opens Dec. 21.