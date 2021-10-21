Woodside boy celebrated with hero’s hospital walkout

After spending almost four years in the hospital, Woodside resident Anthony Rojas, 7, received a sendoff fit for New York’s finest.

The customary walkout ceremony was made possible through the hospital and the NYPD Hope Program. He was dressed in uniform with a smile as bright as the sunshine that not even the mask could hide.

Rojas has endured a long road to recovery.

At the age of 3, he was diagnosed with a rare inflammatory disease called bronchiolitis obliterans. The condition caused scarring in his lungs and affected his breathing.

With infusion treatments and intensive therapy sessions, the medical team noticed a significant improvement and said he no longer needs a transplant, but will still require additional treatments, including a portable oxygen concentrator that provides constant oxygen flow through his nose.

Doctors said Rojas had many ups and downs over the past few years. He received infinite support from his family, medical staff and police officers who all stood by him. But through it all, his incredible journey also serves as an important lesson of hope and resilience.